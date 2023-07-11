Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

