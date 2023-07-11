Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Handelsbanken upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.2922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

