Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BTT stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

