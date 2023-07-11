Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $830.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

