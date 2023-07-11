Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.35.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

