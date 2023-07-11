Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,345.45%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.