Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

