Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

