Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 70,950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,910,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $440.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.