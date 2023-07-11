Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 2.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJAN opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

