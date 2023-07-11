Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 141,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,251. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

