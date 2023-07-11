Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,324,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. 29,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

