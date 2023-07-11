Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 195,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

