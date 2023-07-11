Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,325 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 8.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Golub Capital BDC worth $68,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,289,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,804,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

GBDC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

