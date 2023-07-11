GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Volume Increase

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 599,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,704 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

GrafTech International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 98,329 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.1% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 822,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,749,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

