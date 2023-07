Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

