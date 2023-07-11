Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.71

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.71 and last traded at $79.20, with a volume of 26654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Gravity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $553.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gravity by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

