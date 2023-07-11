Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0353 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $428,231.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,462.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00318306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.86 or 0.00898997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00539818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00061975 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00132979 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.