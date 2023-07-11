GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s Largest Position

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,993,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,978,762 shares during the period. GSK accounts for approximately 52.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of GSK worth $497,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

