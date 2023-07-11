Guggenheim Trims Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price to $48.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.