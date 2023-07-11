Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Down 5.6%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 5,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GHLD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Guild Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Guild by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

