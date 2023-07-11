GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 284 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $405.01. The stock had a trading volume of 758,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average of $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

