GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 871,155 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5,488.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 871,155 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,385. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

