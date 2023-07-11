GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 202 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

