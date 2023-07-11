GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 21,305 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $600,823 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

