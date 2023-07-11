GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 4,100 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $26,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Natixis raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kroger by 15.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of KR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 609,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,993. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

