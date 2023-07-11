GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 84 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

