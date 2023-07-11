GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 156,620 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,620 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 609,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

