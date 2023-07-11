GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 532 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $214.54. 366,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average is $224.33. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

