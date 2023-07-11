GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,774 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. 2,333,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.