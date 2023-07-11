GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 5,469 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $25,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.79. 608,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.