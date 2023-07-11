Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 113,117 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up approximately 1.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

HAL opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

