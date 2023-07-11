Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hansa Investment Price Performance
Shares of HAN stock remained flat at GBX 191.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243. Hansa Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 161 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 201.30 ($2.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
