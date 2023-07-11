Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HAN stock remained flat at GBX 191.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243. Hansa Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 161 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 201.30 ($2.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

