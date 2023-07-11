Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 45.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,026,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,209,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 2,129.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Intel by 19.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 16,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

