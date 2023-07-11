Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.