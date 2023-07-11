Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,739.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $468.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.55. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

