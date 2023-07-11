Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8,820.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

NYSE MA opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $371.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

