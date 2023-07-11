Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 69,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.64 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $651.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

