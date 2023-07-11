Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $2.83 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $408.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.32. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

