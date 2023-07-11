Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,093.09 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,147.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,065.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,770.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.