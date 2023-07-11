Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading Down 4%

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 11,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 43,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Andrew Magson bought 24,549 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,945.88 ($3,789.89). 44.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hardide plc engages in the manufacture and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

