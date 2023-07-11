Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

