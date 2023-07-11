Head to Head Analysis: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) vs. SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) and SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and SBM Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $320.01 million 1.27 $21.16 million $0.76 11.71 SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A $1.13 12.36

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBM Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.3% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of SBM Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and SBM Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than SBM Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and SBM Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 7.29% 13.40% 9.07% SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats SBM Offshore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. The company also develops Railtronix, an inventory management software. In addition, it provides AutoBlend, an integrated electric blender; top-fill equipment to enable quick unloading from bottom drop trucks; fluid management systems; and proprietary Solaris Lens software. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

