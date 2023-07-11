Head-To-Head Comparison: Ilustrato Pictures International (ILUS) versus Its Competitors

Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) is one of 1,201 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ilustrato Pictures International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 374.24% 7.81% 4.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A -1.37 Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors $202.66 million -$9.54 million -5.29

Analyst Recommendations

Ilustrato Pictures International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ilustrato Pictures International. Ilustrato Pictures International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ilustrato Pictures International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ilustrato Pictures International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 1050 4561 5988 86 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.54%. Given Ilustrato Pictures International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ilustrato Pictures International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ilustrato Pictures International competitors beat Ilustrato Pictures International on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures. This division also distributes equipment for emergency services; and sells, installs, and maintains fire protection equipment, as well as offers servicing and maintenance services for firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment. Its Industrial & Manufacturing division engages in manufacturing and assembling process equipment, piping, and modules for the oil, gas, and energy sectors, as well as end-users in the oil and gas, off-shore, refineries and petrochemical, waste-water treatment plants and chemical, fertilizer, metals, and mineral processing industries. The company's Mining & Renewable Energy division engages in the recycling and recovery of precious metals from electronic waste, including print circuit boards, cable wires, and car radiator shredding and separation. Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

