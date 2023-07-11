Head-To-Head Contrast: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -17.63% -31.16% -5.39% VIQ Solutions -22.89% -61.42% -26.97%

Risk & Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

74.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $260.93 million 3.79 -$55.38 million ($0.50) -19.76 VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.28 -$8.71 million ($0.34) -1.09

VIQ Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eventbrite and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.16%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.13, indicating a potential upside of 204.55%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Summary

Eventbrite beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a comprehensive transcription creation and management platform that consolidates, accelerates, and optimizes workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations; and AccessPoint, a secure online portal that simplify court recording management, playback, and distribution. It also provides Carbon, a media-centric, and web-based platform that uses automatic speech-to-text; and Lexel, a cloud-based legal evidence management solution. In addition, the company provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.