Head to Head Review: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) vs. Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 6.98% N/A N/A Hagerty 0.29% -11.06% -3.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hagerty 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marketing Alliance and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hagerty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Hagerty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Risk and Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.92 $2.62 million $0.19 14.21 Hagerty $847.83 million 3.56 $32.08 million ($0.09) -100.00

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hagerty beats Marketing Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

