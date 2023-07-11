Head-To-Head Survey: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) versus Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Minerva Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $412.89 million 8.03 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -109.38 Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.88 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.27

Analyst Recommendations

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86 Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.37%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.25%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72% Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62%

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Minerva Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

