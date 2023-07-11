Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.82

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00015757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.05 million and $2,441.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.25 or 0.99968824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83197267 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,380.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

