Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.82

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00015757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.05 million and $2,441.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017158 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019040 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.25 or 0.99968824 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.