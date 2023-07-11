Hermez Network Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00015867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.59 million and approximately $8,380.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81526386 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,641.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

