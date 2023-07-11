HI Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $395,895.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,628.89 or 0.99972295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00250625 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $303,165.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

